



Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have talked about starting their own respective beauty lines — but they want to make sure they can bring something different to the table first.

Vogue Australia published an interview with Baldwin on Sunday, September 15. In it, the model speaks to her fitness regimen (hint: lots of hot pilates), how she’s learned to find confidence in her modeling career and what her beauty line would look like — you know, if it came to fruition (fingers crossed).

Baldwin tried to file a trademark for Bieber Beauty back in April, but that whole thing didn’t really go as planned. “Everybody thought the name was already taken, but actually my husband owns it,” explained the model. “I couldn’t register it myself because Justin owns all trademarking for his last name.”

Even though she wanted to file the trademark, it wasn’t to get her own products on the shelves at Sephora any time soon. “Honestly, that was more about being proactive,” said the model. “I’m not sure how I want to dip into that space and it’s been a conversation between me and my husband. He thinks that’s a space I should explore and I think it’s actually a space that he could explore men’s-wise.” Not to start any rumors, but can you imagine how cool a joint husband-and-wife line would be?

Since beauty is already such an over-saturated space, the 22-year-old wants to make sure there’s a reason for launching her future line. “I’ve definitely done some silent research,” said Baldwin. “I haven’t talked about this with anybody yet: I don’t want to step into a space if I don’t think I can necessarily bring something different to the table.“

She continued, “I want to take my time. It should come about organically and I only want to make things I would love myself. Kylie’s been so successful because she made products that she actually really, really loves herself, and people love her taste.”

As for what the beauty collection would include, Baldwin said, “I’d probably start with skin care and body. I’m such a big skin person and I love being in the sun and I love body lotion and hair products. I would probably go that way first before makeup.”

