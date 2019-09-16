



After many, many months of anticipation, Victoria Beckham Beauty has arrived, which means you can now recreate the fashion designer’s signature smokey eye with ease.

The Internet Has Complicated Feelings About Kanye West’s Newest Yeezy Shoe

Beckham launched the collection on Saturday, September 14, a day before her London Fashion Week runway show. In the week prior, she teased the upcoming launch to her Instagram followers with a series of videos and photos about the brand new beauty line.

We’ve been eagerly waiting for the big drop ever since Beckham teased it on her Instagram feed on February 13, 2019. At that time, she kept the products hush hush, but said that her goal for the brand was to “take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance, and wellness that I feel I need in my own life.”

Noah Centineo Bleaches His Facial Hair Blonde and the World Isn’t Ready for It

And if there’s one thing that Beckham always needs, or at least loves, it’s a chic smokey eye. “Eyes are very signature for me,” said Beckham. “The products may be new, but they’ve been a lifetime in the making.” The first offering to launch in her beauty line is the Smokey Eye Wardrobe, consisting of three products in various shades.

First up is a sleek compact made up of all of the shades you need to perfect your smokey eye makeup look. The Smokey Eye Brick comes in four different color combinations including a neutral-toned palette perfect for everyday-wear and a tonal blue option for bold beauty lovers. The formula even contains sodium hyaluronate to keep your skin looking hydrated and smooth.

Beckham also launched three shades of Satin Kajal Eyeliner in black, bronze and burgundy hues. The waterproof, highly pigmented liners go on really smooth and there’s a mini sponge on one end to help you smudge out your smokey eye.

And we can’t forget about Lid Lustre, creamy eyeshadow pots that can easily be applied with a swipe of your finger — or an eye brush, if that’s your style. The formula comes in four different shades: a deep black with silver pearls named Onyx, cream with gold pearls named Blonde, taupe brown with gold and silver pearls named Mink and a rich navy blue with silver pearls named Midnight.

Finally, take note that all of Beckham’s products were made with sustainability in mind. To create the product packaging the brand used “minimal plastic, 100% post-consumer waste and secondary packaging and shipping materials that are recyclable or biodegradable.” Plus, each order is delivered in a reusable pouch!

Victoria Beckham Maintains Her Striking Hair Color With This Shampoo

According to the Victoria Beckham Beauty website, lip and skin care products are coming soon, too! While you wait, at least you have some great new beauty products to keep you occupied.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!