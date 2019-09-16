



Celebrity heartthrob Noah Centineo just sent his fans into an absolute panic after bleaching his facial hair blonde on Friday, September 13.

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star shared a video on his Instagram Story sporting the new, unexpected hair change. In the clip, he said in a fit of laughter, “I didn’t bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous. Why would I do that?” In the video, he most definitely has super light, super blonde facial hair and obviously, fans were confused.

But that wasn’t all! Centineo posted yet another Instagram Story, this time a photo of him wearing yellow aviators and a baseball cap while taking a walk outside. The blonde facial hair is quite hard to miss and fans took to Twitter to express their complicated feelings on the matter.

One uber-confused Twitter user wrote, “Why the f–k would you color your beard like that man?” Another concerned fan said, “Centineo bleached his beard… you know you’re REALLY going through something when you bleach your BEARD.”

There are several dutiful fans who truly dig the blonde beard. Interestingly enough, one person Tweeted, “Noah Centineo with a bleached beard kind of looks like a hot grandpa.” And one Centineo stan said, “Can we just take a minute and talk about how hot @noahcent looks with his bleached beard!? Like how is this even possible?”

Now, it’s not yet clear as to why Centineo dyed his beard. Perhaps he was desperately looking to change things up and acted on something a little drastic. Or maybe there’s a method to his madness and he has a new acting gig in which he needed to commit to the facial hair change.

Whatever it is, this whole thing gave us a serious case of deja vu because Harry Styles was spotted on September 1 with a super-short haircut that took his fans by surprise. Similarly, there was a divide among fans whether they loved or despised the look.

