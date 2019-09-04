



Harry Styles just got a new haircut and his fans have mixed feelings, to say the least.

The news took over social media after Styles was photographed with a fan in Italy on Sunday, September 1. Twitter user @erinsaunderss released the photo that her dad took with the former One Direction singer. She captioned it, “Soooo my dad just met harry in Italy…cannot f–king believe my eyes.”

The Internet quickly took notice of the photograph, but mostly, Styles’ new hairstyle: a short, flat look that the singer brushed in front of his face instead of slicking it back like he usually does. He also sported facial hair! Together, the new combination made him nearly unrecognizable.

Fans are divided on the look, some loving and some hating, with a few stragglers who fall in between. One Twitter user wrote, “IM SORRY BUT WTF HAS HARRY STYLES JUST DONE TO HIS HAIR! .” Another commented, “How can people even hate on Harry’s new hair style, he looks so cute.”

While the photo is a change from what we’re used to seeing, Styles is no stranger to switching up his hair game. For example, in 2012, he had a longish style that reached the nape of his neck and long sidebangs. And by 2015, the singer grew super long locks that fell in loose waves to his shoulders. Since then, Styles has been rocking the shorter look, one of our favorites of recent being his slicked-back style from the 2019 Met Gala.

Clearly, we’ve seen Styles debut a number of different hair looks — from super long to as short as ever — so if you’re not feeling this look, take heart: it won’t be this way for long.

