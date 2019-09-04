



Cuteness alert! Glossier is launching something that’s totally new for the brand. Instead of a new BalmDotCom shade or a new skin care formula, the millenial-famous beauty brand is now making adorable toys for your furry friend.

The social media-famous brand teamed up with BARK (the makers of BarkBox) to launch limited-edition plush dog toys, which will officially be available to the world on Friday, September 6. The toys pay homage to two of the brands bestsellers: Boy Brow and BalmDotCom. In dog toy-form, they’re named Toy Brow ($10) and Balm DogCom ($8). It doesn’t get much cuter than this.

This collection came to be because Glossier is, well, dog-obsessed. They love welcoming pups into its stores and BARK took notice of this (their NYC flagship is right around the corner from Glossier’s!). From there, the collaboration of doggie dreams was born.

The Toy Brow plush toy features a wand that actually can be pulled out of the faux tube. And Balm DogCom looks exactly like the brand’s beloved original formula.

Be warned: these plush toys are so cute, you might want to pick one up for you and your dog. And if you don’t have a pup just yet, there’s a good chance you’ll be tempted to add one to your cart to use as decor in your bedroom.

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait too long to get in on the fun. You can get your hands (and paws!) on the dog toys in store in New York City and Los Angeles, while supplies last. They’ll also be available for purchase on BarkShop.com. Our word of advice? Act fast — these won’t be around for long!

