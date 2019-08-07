



Calling all Glossier fans! The millennial-loved brand just dropped a brand-new lippie that’s going to get you in the mood for fall — or perhaps a summer picnic

The brand has been busy lately. It recently dropped a new and unique line of wearable merch, aptly named GlossiWEAR — but the entire collection sold out in what felt like minutes. But now, Glossier is upgrading its classically loved OGs with the launch of a brand-new shade of Glossier Balm DotCom Universal Skin Salve in Berry!

And just like that, we found the perfect thing to transition you from summer to fall. Hear us out: it has a berry flavor reminiscent of your favorite sweet and tangy homemade pie, something that we crave this time of year. But it also has the perfect juicy tint reminiscent of berry-flavored jam — without the stickiness! — to accompany you through the remainder of your fruit-filled summer.

Naturally, Glossier fans shared their excitement over the new launch when the brand officially announced the news on August 5. “I have been saying for YEARS that you should do a berry/Clinique black honey balm dot-com and here she is. I’m the oracle,” writes on passionate Balm DotCom lover. Another ‘grammer writes, “Are you kidding? I had just bought the whole collection of the Balm DotComs and now I have to buy another one. But it’s okay, it’s worth it.”

And, of course, the people want even more. A trip through the comments section on the aforementioned post is also full of Balm DotCom flavor requests like pumpkin for fall, peach, watermelon, lemonade and even chocolate. Patience, people!

If you don’t think the new Berry hue will be your “jam,” we implore you to check out some of the brand’s other bestselling shades, like the untinted version for makeup minimalists named Original; the glittery untinted shade for sweet tooth’s named Birthday; and a fresh and juicy mango flavor with a coral tinted rightfully named Mango.

