Big news for Glossier fans! The Insta-famous brand just shared on Instagram that it’s launching a limited-edition collection of wearable merchandise.

The GlossiWEAR collection consists of eight different accessories and fashion essentials, ranging from fun little hair clips to monogrammed slide sandals. The first drop officially arrived on July 17, featuring five of the eight products Glossier teased on the ‘gram. The second drop of wearable merch will launch in September, but thankfully Glossier has already released photos of the three pieces so you can prepare accordingly.

The best part? Everything in the collection (so far!) is super affordable. The prices range from $10 for a hair clip to $25 for those pretty slide sandals everyone’s talking about. Keep in mind that you should probably act fast because we have a feeling these products won’t stay in stock for long. In fact, the brand is limiting customers to three of each product per person. Welcome to Glossier’s version of The Hunger Games, people!

Ahead, get your first look at the GlossiWear collection and don’t hesitate to stock up while you can!