Maybelline just teamed up with mixed-media artist Ashley Longshore for one of the coolest collabs known to date.

The Maybelline x Ashley Longshore collection features six bestselling shades of SuperStay Matte Ink packaged in some of the artist’s most popular designs, like bright, bold text, attention-grabbing florals and colorful designs inspired by pop culture.

The Louisiana-based artist is someone you need on your radar, if she isn’t already. She’s currently the artist in residence at Bergdof Goodman and a major proponent of feminist pop art. We also can’t help but mention that Blake Lively is obsessed with her — and her work!

Longshore created the tagline “Livin’ the Dream” to represent the lipstick collection, which the brand says perfectly embodies Maybelline New York as a whole. “Recreating my designs for the packaging of Maybelline New York’s SuperStay Matte Ink was an incredible opportunity to work with a new medium,” says Longshore. “My love of color is always what really makes my artwork ‘pop’ and the Maybelline shades selected really emphasize this.”

The collection will be available in store and online beginning in September of 2019. In the meantime, you can still pick up the classic Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink shades. As a reminder, these super-pigmented lipsticks won’t part from your lips for a casual 24 hours — no matter whether you eat, drink, or get caught in a rainstorm.

The artist says, “I have always found synergies between makeup and art as tools to express myself, and I hope this collection empowers others to do the same.” Keep scrolling to see all six shades of SuperStay Matte Ink to determine which one(s) you need.