To celebrate Hello Kitty’s 45th Anniversary, the nostalgic cartoon just teamed up with Levi’s to create a limited-edition collection you’re about to see everywhere.

The 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Cancelled, According to Supermodel Shanina Shaik

Launching August 1, the 25+ piece Levi’s x Hello Kitty Collection includes a wide range of items. There’s denim, of course, but there are other staples ranging from bags and hats to T-shirts and overalls. Some products, like the jeans, feature little Hello Kitty-inspired details, while others, like the collection’s overalls, are decked out in the adorable character.

There’s surely something for everyone with a soft spot for the bow-adorned feline. Prices range from $19.50-$148 to match every budget.

Kanye West Is Launching a New Fashion Line Inspired By His Weekly Worship Sessions

“Hello Kitty and Levi’s are both global lifestyle brands with impact on culture and fashion,” says Jiil Koch, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. “Our limited-edition collection merges Hello Kitty’s iconic imagery with Levi’s signature styles, offering a super cute twist on their classics. We are excited to partner with Levi’s on this coveted collaboration and to celebrate Hello Kitty’s 45 Anniversary in style.”

We advise you to act fast! Cuteness this good doesn’t last long. Keep scrolling for seven pieces we love from the Levi’s x Hello Kitty Collection.