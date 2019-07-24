Kanye West is coming out with a brand-new fashion line called “Sunday Service,” putting a whole new meaning to the phrase “church clothes.”

According to WWD, West filed the official trademark at the US Patent and Trademark Office on July 19 to include “bottoms, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and tops.”

North West Snapped Wearing Fake Nose Ring in Cute Pics With Mom Kim Kardashian

The inspiration behind the brand name comes from Kanye’s weekly worship sessions with friends and family. If you’re new to this surprising information, you should know that Kanye quite literally performs Gospel-like versions of his songs with a choir every single week. Think, mini Kanye concert meets some sort of unique modern-day church. Apparently, these weekly worship sessions of Kanye’s bring in some major celebs like Katy Perry, Chance the Rapper, Orlando Bloom, Kid Cudi, Jaden Smith and Donald Glover.

Rumors of the Sunday Service collection first came to light when Kanye performed at Coachella on Easter Sunday 2019. He took this opportunity to sell merchandise that quickly went viral on the Internet. The for-sale items included $50 socks along with hoodies, sweatpants, T-Shirts and ponchos.

True Makes a Cute Cameo in Khloe Kardashian’s Beauty Routine Breakdown Video — Watch

Every single piece of clothing in the special Coachella collection had a religious-themed word embroidered onto the fabric. For example, a T-shirt had the words, “trust god” written on the front, while another long-sleeve T-shirt said “holy spirit. We imagine that the new Sunday Service line will feature similar offerings.

This won’t be West’s first time launching a fashion line. His Yeezy label launched in 2015 and his Calabasas Casualwear for Adidas existed for a hot second in 2017 (before it all sold out).

Kylie Jenner Is Launching a Nail Collection Under the Kylie Cosmetics Brand

Will everyone love Kanye’s new collection as much as his inner circle seems to love his weekly worship sessions? We can’t wait to find out. God — or Kanye — willing.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!