A style icon in the making. Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, donned a faux nose ring — and she definitely pulled off the edgy look!

The reality heiress, 6, was spotted wearing the facial jewelry in several shots posted to the 38-year-old KKW Beauty mogul’s Instagram Stories on Monday, July 22. She wore the fake nose ring during an early 85th birthday celebration for Kris Jenner’s mother (and North’s great-grandmother), Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell — whose birthday is Friday, July 26.

“Fake nose ring alert,” Kardashian captioned the photo. North was shown smiling as she posed beside aunts Kourtney, 40, and Khloé Kardashian, 35, plus cousins Penelope Disick, 7, and True Thompson, 15 months.

The shots that followed featured the Selfish author taking cute pics with her eldest child. One snap featured the mother-daughter duo hugging each other as they posed with duck face pouts, and the second picture showed the pair sweetly throwing up peace signs with their left hands.

Kim also shared a photo of her holding up her 2-month-old, Psalm West, as she made a kissy face at the baby.

In the past, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been mom-shamed for allowing North to wear outfits that some don’t think are age-appropriate. Kim came under fire in March for putting black lipstick on her then-5-year-old child when they attended church and faced similar criticism for allowing North to wear lipstick to a family Christmas party in December 2018.

Kim told Refinery29 in December 2018 that North is a big cosmetics fan. “I already know North is into makeup for sure,” she said at the time. “She had friends over this weekend and some of her girlfriends came and they were just all in her room, giving themselves makeovers. I was like, OK, she’s really, really into makeup. When companies send makeup and I have a lot, I’ll give it to her.”

Kim also drew ire for letting North wear orange eyeliner in November 2018, and for sharing a snap of her daughter with straightened hair months earlier.

In regards to flat-ironing her daughter’s hair, Kim explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2018 that she approved of the look because it was North’s birthday. “I’m not gonna let her straighten her hair all the time, but if she wants it that way two or three days a year, then that’s fine with me,” she said.

