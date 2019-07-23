



Kylie Jenner is gearing up to launch a line of nail care products so you can have claws like the Instagram-famous beauty mogul.

According to The Blast, the billionaire filed a trademark last week under her Kylie Cosmetics brand. The documents state that she will be marketing a full line of nail-care products including lacquer, nail polish remover, nail strengtheners and nail care preparations. The line will also include artificial nails, in addition to all of the necessary tools to combine them.

If you’ve been following along with Kylie’s recent Instagram posts, you might have noticed that she’s been debuting some super cute faux nails, including a ’90s-esque embellished acrylics with butterflies and sequins and bright neon-yellow ombré nails that racked up close to four million likes on the ‘gram. This new venture clearly makes sense for the Kardashian, since bold and fun acrylic nails are a staple in her beauty routine. Could these acrylic nail photos be a taste of what’s to come for Kylie Cosmetics? We can only hope!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star launched Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015 with the release of her first-ever liquid lipstick and lip liner set which took off immediately. Kylie Skin officially launched back May 22, 2019 and she already has a new line of summer products, which officially dropped on July 22, 2019. Clearly, the girl knows what she’s doing and what her followers so desperately want.

In addition to the upcoming nail launches, Kylie is also reported to be coming out with her own fragrances and perfumes, because there’s always room for more in her beauty empire. And let us never forget that she also filed a trademark for “Kylie Baby,” back in May, complete with furniture, cribs, bouncers and more. In other words, if you’re a Kylie Jenner fan, you can now show that in every area of your life.

