



It’s only been one month since Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Skin, and now she’s introducing a totally new line to the skin care brand’s portfolio — Kylie Skin Summer Body Collection.

After weeks of vacationing in Turks and Caicos promoting the new launch through branded swimwear, cheeky Instagrams with girlfriends such as Anastasia Karanikolaou and Sofia Richie and product sneak peeks, Kylie Skin’s new body collection is available to purchase.

On Monday, July 22, Kylie Skin dropped three new coconut-scented body products — a scrub, a lotion and a sunscreen — with two bundle options for summer-perfect skin.

First up is the Coconut Body Scrub. With sugar grains as the physical exfoliant, coconut oil and kiwi seed oil provide a boost of hydration for smoother, firmer skin at a $26 price point.

Next we have the Coconut Body Lotion, which delivers a satin-like finish that you’ll want to show off like a Kardashian. For layers upon layers of nourishing and moisturizing benefits, this product combines oils like coconut, sunflower seed and jojoba with shea butter, oat extract and Indian Ginseng all for just $24.

Last but certainly not least is the $32 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Oil SPF 30. One of the most exciting items to come out of the collection, this oil-based SPF protects against UVA and UVB rays all with the added appeal of antioxidants and essential fatty acids for overall healthier skin. With a spray applicator, the easy application is meant to promote daily use.

If you’re itching to try them all, you can pick up a bundle and get the entire trio for $82 or just the scrub and lotion set for $50.

