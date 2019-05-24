Here’s the thing: you should be wearing sunscreen all day, every day no matter the weather or time of year. But, with Memorial Day Weekend (i.e. the unofficial start of summer) finally upon Us, there is no better time to up your UV protection game. And, fortunately, there are plenty of innovative new formulas that will make you actually want to apply (and re-apply!) your sunscreen — we swear!

While old fashion sun creams and lotions got a well-deserved bad rap for being greasy, ashy and pore-clogging, SPF-infused products have come a long way, and now many on the market are multi-tasking, easy to blend and darn near invisible. Oh, and did we mention they can easily be incorporated into any skincare or makeup routine?

Since your sunscreen application should be a daily (read: not just for trips to the beach) occurrence, brands have developed high-tech formulas that incorporate UVA, UVB and antioxidant protection in a cosmetically elegant way. Take, for instance, the new Cover FX drops, which can be added to just about any skincare or makeup product (serums, creams, foundations — you name it!) for instant SPF 30 coverage. Murad, meanwhile, has a three-in-one hybrid that primes, protects and perfects skin with SPF 30 as well.

On the makeup front, Supergoop! found a way to infuse a physical sunscreen into its dreamy new shimmering cream eyeshadows, and Brush On Block has a SPF 32 lip oil that imparts a pretty — and protective — sheen.

And there is so much more where that came from! From chocolate-infused (yes, you read that correctly) body oils to SPF scalp sprays, keep scrolling to shop the best sunscreens to stock up on this Memorial Day!

