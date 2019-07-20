Out with the old, in with the Stassie? Once upon a time, wherever Kylie Jenner went, Jordyn Woods was right beside her. But after Woods, 21, reportedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson (boyfriend of Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian), she was quickly dispatched. Nowadays, Jenner, 21, has been spending a lot of time with her YouTuber friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

The friends are currently on a girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos with other famous ladies including Sofia Richie to celebrate the summer launch of Kylie Skin. The aspiring actress is notably absent from the trip, and is focusing on her own ventures.

“Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner/Kardashian coattails any longer and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life very comfortably,” a source exclusively tells Us. “She’s still in contact with Kylie and their relationship is still on the road to recovery, but Kylie knows the separation from her will help the both of them and Kylie’s family heal.”

In the meantime, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has her new bestie to keep her company. Plus, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a positive outlook on the entire situation.

“I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen,” she explained on a recent episode. “For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’”

She continued, “I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”

