Besties who bare all! Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie jetted off to Turks and Caicos on Sunday, July 14, and wasted no time stripping down and posting stunning pictures on Instagram.

The makeup mogul — who gathered a group of her closest pals for the trip to celebrate her Kylie Skin brand — was the first to show off a sultry pic. “Vacation mode,” Jenner, 21, wrote alongside a snap of herself completely nude with just a floppy beach hat on, covering her private parts with a strategic leg cross and her forearm over her chest.

Richie, 20, meanwhile, kept a pair of tiny bikini bottoms on for her shot, and used the same arm placement as Jenner to cover her breasts. “Another, because why not,” the model captioned the pic that showed her in the buff while laying on a picturesque beach with the top half of her body in the crystal clear water.

Jenner couldn’t help but gush over Richie in the comments section of her post. “Ummmmm hellooooooo!” the Lip Kit maven wrote with two drooling emojis. Though neither used the hashtag #NationalNudeDay, many on social media pointed out that Sunday was, in fact, National Nude Day.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the duo, along with a handful of other friends, boarded a custom Kylie Skin airplane ahead of their tropical adventure. Each lady — including Jenner’s 17-month-old daughter, Stormi, who is on the vacay with her mom — was dressed in matching pink tie-dye sweatshirts and sweatpants.

Though Jenner stated that it was a “Girls’ Trip,” that didn’t stop her from getting a kiss from her beau and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, before she took off. In a pic posted to Instagram, the KUWTK star and the rapper, 28, exchanged a smooch on the stairs of the private jet while Jenner held Stormi on her hip.

Jenner and Richie — who is dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — have been spending a lot of time together in recent months, following the E! TV personality’s falling out with former BFF Jordyn Woods. Jenner and Woods’ friendship came to an end in February when the SECNDNTURE was caught making out with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Woods and Thompson’s rendezvous led the Revenge Body host, 35, to call it quits on her relationship with the NBA star, 28, who had previously been involved in a cheating scandal that made headlines in April 2018, days before Khloé gave birth to their now-15-month-old daughter, True.

An insider told Us Weekly last month that Jenner and Woods’ “relationship is on the road to recovery.”

