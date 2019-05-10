It’s official! Kylie Jenner is launching a skincare line. In her quest to dominate the entire beauty industry, the Kylie Cosmetics founder announced on Instagram on Friday, May 10, that she will be debuting a brand new company — Kylie Skin — on May 22. And, in true Kylie form, the makeup mogul did it in colorful way — starting her caption with “KYLIE F–KING SKIN! wow.”

“[S]kincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics,” she continued. “I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing!”

While the impending debut of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s skin collection is not a total surprise (her sister Khloe Kardashian did, after all, let the cat out of the bag on social media in April), it wasn’t clear just how separate Kylie Skin would be from the billion-dollar empire she’s already created with her color cosmetics.

“Building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company,” she shared. “Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are!”

But, not to worry, Stormi’s mom isn’t scrimping on anything.

“I got the best of the best for you guys,” she promised on Instagram. “Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes.”

Because the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are the queens of social media, Kylie Skin already has nearly 200,000 followers on its @KylieSkin Instagram account, and Jenner encouraged fans to follow along for all the latest updates.

“I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon,” she concluded. “The official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share.”

