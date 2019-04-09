Khloe Kardashian Gives a Sneak Peek at Kylie Jenner's Next Big Launch

Khloé Kardashian gave fans a major sneak peek at Kylie Jenner’s next major beauty launch. And, oh boy, is it a good one.

On Tuesday, April 9, Khloe posted an Instagram Story showing off the brand new, yet-to-launched Kylie Cosmetics Setting Spray.

That’s right! Lip Kits were just the beginning. And now we have a glimpse at the first product to launch in the Kylie Cosmetics skin care category.

“I’m so excited for Kylie’s skincare line, you guys,” Khloe said in one of the videos.

In another one, she took a Boomerang showing off the light mist the spray delivers. Instead of intense bursts of product that some bottles give off, this one seems to master that cloud-like even and comfortable spritz that setting spritz dreams are made of.

Over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page posted a promo shot of the new product and the final millennial pink packaging. “You’re all SET!” the brand wrote in the caption. “Get ready for our new SETTING SPRAY.”

This first skin care foray makes perfect sense for the 21-year-old’s brand. Making a name in bold, Instagram-ready makeup, a good setting spray is the last step in a full glam routine before heading out for the night.

Back in October 2018, blogger Trademark Ninja reported that Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire applied for the trademark “Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner” and “Kylie Skin.” So it’s no surprise to see this totally new product — we’re excited it’s happening so soon!

If you’re as psyched as we are, then we have good news: You won’t have to wait long to get your hands on it. The new must-have launches this Friday, April 12. So set your calendars! We sure are.

