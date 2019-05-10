Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg knows all the latest and greatest beauty products thanks to her work with stars like Kaley Cuoco, Joey King, Lauren Graham and more, and now she brings all that insider info to the masses with her monthly Swag Bag subscription. The pro debuts the new offerings on the second Friday of each month, which means she will launch the May 2019 Swag Bag today — Friday, May 10 — but, before she unveils it on her website, she is giving Us an exclusive first-look

Launched in March 2019, Greenberg’s curated Swag Bags are packed with at least five of her favorite full-size cosmetics and skincare products, plus a little something extra (think: apparel, accessories, etc.). Each kit is valued at more than $150, but they retail for just $69.95 per month, and, judging by the 2,000 person waitlist, fans are more than a little excited to get their hands on one.

“I am so lucky to have early access to the best products in the beauty industry. I typically walk away from events with a killer ‘swag bag’ and products even show up on my doorstep — tough life, right,” Greenberg tells Us. “I thought it was time to share that experience in a way that made it easy, affordable and fun for anyone to get the best products out there right now. I wanted to help simplify the beauty experience and make people feel beautiful while doing that.”

With spring officially underway and summer just around the corner, the artist has put together what she calls a “fresh” and “clean” assortment of skincare, makeup, tools and fragrance that includes the Chuda Everyday Exfoliating Cleanser, Kosas blush and highlighter duo, Beautyblender Micro Mini duo and CLEAN Reserve Avant Garden perfume to name a few.

While Greenberg obviously knows her way around a makeup bag, she is also a firm believer that the key to a #flawless beauty look is good skin, which is why this month’s Swag Bag has both the Chuda exfoliating wash and multi-purpose Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray.

“Skincare is half the battle when it comes to a makeup look. I make sure my clients cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize like crazy,” she shares. “The process in its entirety helps prime the skin for makeup and keep it healthy too. Exfoliating should be done about twice a week — over-exfoliating can strip the skin too much — and doing so creates a clean base for product.”

With your skincare routine sufficiently upgraded, Greenberg has also found a trio of makeup products (the Kosas duo, Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Liquid Lip and Able Cosmetics Cat Eye Liner) that are perfect for a pared-down warm-weather beauty look.

“I’ve definitely been trying to send people essentials. You’ve gotta start with the best for your everyday looks,” Greenberg says. “Then I throw in one or two products that someone might not buy themselves — a bold lip, a shimmering eye palette, a pleasant surprise that people didn’t always know they could pull off.”

And, when it comes to applying all the new goodies, Greenberg has you covered in that department too with the tiny Beautyblender set and beautiful Jenny Patinkin brushes. While some makeup artists are all about using their fingers, she is all about utilizing her tool kit.

“You could eat steak with a spoon, but it’s a lot easier to eat it with a fork and knife. That’s what I always say about the best brushes and tools,” she jokes. “You can use your hands — and I certainly do when I have to — but a good Jenny Patinkin brush or an easy Beautyblender just makes it so much easier.”

For an even deeper dive into the May 2019 Swag Bag, be sure to check out Greenberg’s live opening video on JamieMakeup.com at 4 p.m. EST on Friday, May 10.

