It’s the first Monday in May which mean’s it’s fashion’s biggest night! The A-list hit the red carpet on Monday, May 6 for New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Gala, affectionately known as the Met Gala, and they brought their most outrageous looks ever!

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

This year’s Met Gala theme, kicking off The Costume Institute’s 2019 exhibit, is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by author Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay, “Notes on ‘Camp,’” which defines the term as a spirit, specifically “its love of the unnatural, of artifice and exaggeration.” Basically, the theme celebrates the over-the-top, so it’s no wonder that stars really went there with their style, hair and makeup!

While last year’s theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” brought some of the most resplendent style, including gilding, rich velvets and beyond-fabulous head gear (revisit every look here!), this year’s event brought the unabashedly whimsical. It makes perfect sense that co-chairs include Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, the genius designer who’s made power-clashing a thing and has become a darling of dressing Hollywood stars, Harry Styles, known to wear gender-bending power suits, Lady Gaga (who, by the way, has always embraced camp!) and Serena Williams, whose collaboration with Off White x Nike redefined activewear as she played the U.S. Open in a series of high-fashion tennis tutus.

The style on the red carpet had a ton of wow factor; we’re obsessed with Billy Porter‘s gilded wings and, Serena Williams‘ big-night-out sneakers, and of course, Lady Gaga‘s epic four wardrobe changes right on the carpet. But it’s really Ashley Graham’s mega-long ponytail, Mindy Kaling‘s blonde ‘do and Laverne Cox’s beyond-bold blue eyshadow that we can’t stop swooning over. Scroll through to check out every bodacious beauty moment at the 2019 Met Gala!