Lady Gaga knows how to do camp the best and she just let everyone know it at the 2019 Met Gala.

On Monday, May 6, the Oscar-winning actress — and co-host for the evening — brought the drama to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With “Camp: Notes in Fashion” as this year’s theme, she didn’t just walk the red carpet (well, pink in this case) in a beautiful avant guard look like any old A-lister. The blonde beauty showed up in not one but four different extravagant looks.

And not only did she walk the carpet in four different ensembles. No, no, no, that would be too simple for the show-woman who arrived to the 2011 Grammys in an egg. She walked up with five dancers and actually did quick-changes on the carpet with the help of designer (and friend) Brandon Maxwell, who created each of the four looks. So honestly, everyone else can go home, we don’t think anyone could possible top that red carpet performance!

Her first outfit was a pink cape-gown complete with a 25-foot long. That dress was then unbuttoned, unzipped and pulled down to reveal another ballgown underneath. The second number was a structured black dress she then posed in with a black umbrella her entourage was carrying, giving the look an even more costume-like effect. From there, she went to a slimming bright-pink number before stripping to nearly nothing in sequin-covered bra and underwear.

Keep scrolling to see all four of looks that were a part of Gaga’s epic Met Gala entrance.