Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! Mother Monster is turning 32 on Wednesday, March 28, and we are celebrating by taking a look back at some of her best fashion and beauty moments. From the infamous meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards to her surpassingly demure look at the 2016 Golden Globes, the songstress knows how to keep Us guessing both on and off the red carpet and we love her for it. Keep scrolling to see some of Gaga’s greatest sartorial hits!