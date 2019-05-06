Sporty as ever! Serena Williams attended the 2019 Met Gala with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on Monday, May 6, two years after she debuted her baby bump at the same event.

The tennis pro, 37, arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a yellow Versace dress adorned with pink flowers and a pair of neon Nike sneakers underneath. The Reddit cofounder, 36, wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants and a matching bow tie.

Williams was named one of the evening’s five co-chairs, joining Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. As part of their duties, the cohosts will shake hands with the fundraising gala’s 500-plus attendees before heading inside.

The couple last attended the Met Gala in May 2017, less than two weeks after the athlete announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She and Ohanian welcomed daughter Olympia that September and married in New Orleans the following month.

Williams credited her husband with being her support system after she suffered two months of postpartum complications. “I was so happy to change diapers, but on top of everything she was going through, the feeling of not being able to help made it even harder,” he told Vogue in January 2018.

This year’s Met Gala is themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion” after an exhibit in the Met’s Costume Institute.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!