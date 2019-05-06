The first Monday in May is finally here, and that means one thing: It’s time for the Met Gala!

The 2019 fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City will be held on Monday, May 6 — one of only four days of the year that the museum’s Fifth Avenue location is closed to the public, the others being New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The annual, invitation-only gala was established in 1948 and became more celebrity-focused when Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour took over as chairwoman in 1999. Since then, every A-lister from Beyoncé to Tom Brady to Rihanna has graced the red carpet-lined steps of the historic museum.

In anticipation of this year’s Met Gala, check out everything you need to know about the cohosts, the theme and more!

What Time Does It Start?

Guests typically begin arriving on the red carpet at 5:45 p.m. ET, though the bigger names tend to show up closer to 8 or 9 p.m. The event runs from 9 to 11 p.m., followed by a series of star-studded afterparties.

Will It Be Live-Streamed?

The red carpet arrivals will be live-streamed on Vogue’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts. On TV, E!’s Live From the Red Carpet airs from 5 to 9 p.m.

Who Are the Cohosts?

Wintour tapped Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele as the 2019 gala’s co-chairs, following in the footsteps of last year’s cohosts Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

What Is the Theme?

Monday’s exhibition is titled “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” drawing inspiration from late writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’” According to the Met, the theme will explore “how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality and exaggeration are expressed in fashion.”

Who Is Going?

In addition to Wintour and the co-chairs, the celebrities expected to attend include Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael B. Jordan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Frank Ocean, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

