Can you feel that? Somewhere in NYC a star just got another false eyelash attached for the 2019 Met Gala! Yes, the day has arrived: The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Gala is taking place today, Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. And the stars are already in prep mode with their most trusted hairstylists, makeup artists and fashion stylists to put together their outfits meant to channel the evening’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme.

Of course, stars take getting ready for any red carpet seriously, but for the Met Gala— or, you know, fashion’s biggest night of the year — it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation. And, as always, a few of these attendees like to get their fans in on the action before the red carpet by way of selfies. behind-the-scenes pics and even occasionally the reveal of a full head-to-toe look.

While the red carpet has already started (co-host Lady Gaga shut it down by unzipping several layers of outfits in front of the cameras), for most of the stars the BTS action is all we have to go on so far. A few of the pre-show highlights we’ve seen on social media: Lena Dunham prepped by munching on bacon and Nina Dobrev stopped for a little “body work,”

If these sneak peeks are any indication, we’re in for a real treat. With more celebs expected to attend (including Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian and Kayne West), we’re sure the red carpet will be one we’ll be talking about for years to come — especially with such a fun theme (inspired by a Susan Sontag essay in which she describes camp as “esoteric — something of a private code, a badge of identity even, among small urban cliques”). And with co-hosts Harry Styles and Serena Williams along for the ride it’s going to be a fun night of fierceness.

We can’t wait — and neither can these stars! See who has already given the world a glimpse into their getting –ready process!