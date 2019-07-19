Kylie Jenner ‘Only Wants the Best’ for Jordyn Woods After Cheating Scandal

Miss Movin’ On! Five months after Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal made headlines, Kylie Jenner is sending good vibes to Woods while reconnecting with old pals, according to a source.

Woods, Jenner’s former best friend, was caught kissing Thompson, 28, in February, while he was still in a relationship with Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

The drama inspired Jenner, 21, to rethink the relationships in her life, the source tells Us Weekly: “[Kylie] realized there were moments in her life that it was just her family and Jordyn [and] she had become codependent. … She has a great network she wasn’t seeing.”

“She’ll always care about Jordyn and she only wants the best for her,” the source adds. “She’s only sending positivity to Jordyn, but it’s too soon to say [if] they’ll be able to fully reconcile. But time heals a lot of wounds, and the Kardashian/Jenners are a forgiving family.”

In a recent clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner told Kardashian, 35, that the “whole Jordyn situation” needed to happen. “For me, for her, for you, for everybody,” she said. “She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’”

“I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her,” the makeup mogul continued. “And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”

Last month, an insider told Us that Jenner is working to reconcile with Woods, 21. “Their relationship is on the road to recovery,” the insider explained. “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal.”

Meanwhile, Woods is getting into acting and recently landed a guest-starring role on the Freeform show Grown-ish. Another insider told Us: “Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

