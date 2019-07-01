Gushing about her girl! Kylie Jenner referred to her 17-month-old daughter, Stormi, as her “real life bestie” after her drama with Jordyn Woods.

In a Saturday, June 29, mirror selfie posted on Instagram, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, posed with her toddler on her hip. The makeup mogul and her little one matched in orange and black dresses with arm sleeves.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator showed off their similar styles with two more social media uploads. In the first, captioned, “Mini me,” Jenner knelt in her outfit while lifting her daughter up and giving her a kiss. “My girl is getting so big,” the reality star captioned another pic of Stormi posing in the dress and white sneakers.

Khloé Kardashian commented, “It’s so so scary how fast they grow up.”

News broke in February that Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author with Jenner’s best friend Woods, 21. The model who had been living with the Kylie Skin creator at the time, moved into her own place in the wake of the scandal.

The aftermath played out on the Sunday, June 30, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After Woods came over and “got her things,” Jenner spoke to Kim Kardashian about the online bullying her ex-friend was facing. “The look in her eye, like she’s just obviously really going through it,” she said on the E! show. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this. Let’s just express everything to each other in person.”

But when Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show before apologizing to Khloé, Jenner seemed shaken. “I don’t have answers for everybody,” she said. “All my concerns are for Khloé.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Jenner and Woods are trying to repair their friendship. “Their relationship on the road to recovery,” the insider told Us at the time. “Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal.”

Keep scrolling for a look at Jenner and her current “real life bestie” — her baby girl!