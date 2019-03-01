It’s safe to say members of the Kardashian family watched Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk interview on Friday, March 1 — and did not like what they heard.

“The Kardashians and their friends are very mad. Jordyn is not telling the truth,” the source claims to Us. “Jordyn is clearly only out for Jordyn.”

While the 21-year-old model claimed in her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith that she apologized to Khloé Kardashian after she kissed the reality star’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a house party on February 17, the source tells Us that Woods has “has not apologized to Khloé.”

“She still hasn’t,” the source adds. “This doesn’t count as an apology.”

The reality star also publicly slammed Woods’ claims after the interview was released, tweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story.”

Several sources told Us on February 19 that Woods and Thompson were “all over each other” at the aforementioned get-together, but the influencer insisted on Red Table Talk that they simply kissed goodbye at the end of the evening. Woods added that there was “no passion” and “no tongue” when the twosome kissed.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. … Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom,” she told Pinkett Smith.

“My butt was never on him. My legs were dangling over, so I picked them up and put it onto the bottom of his legs.”

The social media personality, who briefly mentioned that she has spoken to best friend Kylie Jenner amid the drama, also offered to take a lie detector to prove she is telling the truth.

“I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over the text. And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there,” Woods said. “I offered as much as I could — a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

