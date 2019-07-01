Seeing red! The Sunday, June 30, season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended with a bang as Khloé Kardashian discovered that Jordyn Woods was appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, to discuss her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson before ever actually apologizing to Khloé. Needless to say, Khloé was not happy!

Before the Red Table Talk bombshell, Khloé spent the majority of the episode processing her anger at Tristan and Jordyn, following their February 2019 make-out session that led to the demise of Khloé and Tristan’s relationship.

Malika Haqq and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian joined Khloé on a girls’ trip to Palm Springs amid the breakup chaos. While on the road, Kim made a pointed Instagram video, commenting on the Jordyn drama, as she coyly sang along to the lyrics of Brandy’s song “Who Is She 2 U?” Kylie Jenner, Jordyn’s best friend, found herself once again caught in the middle of everything. Kylie called Kim and accused her of “bullying” Jordyn by posting the video. Kylie cried on the phone saying that Jordyn came over and “got her things” the night before. Kylie continued, “The look in her eye, like she’s just obviously really going through it. I just don’t think anyone deserves this. Let’s just express everything to each other in person.”

While in Palm Springs, Khloé received support from friends Sia and Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora urged Khloé to be more aggressive in the future, so that people aren’t willing to take advantage of her. This prompted Khloé to embrace her anger. In an outburst, the Revenge Body star screamed, “F–king Kylie’s best f–king friend who sat on a golden f–king s–tty throne like this s–t is so f–king wack. That these f–king bitches think they can f–k our f–king men.” Khloé then sought advice from none other than Kanye West who, in true Kanye form, told Khloé to “Just do a bunch of tweets.”

We then followed Kim as she relayed a heated text confrontation she had with Larsa Pippen following Larsa’s comments to TMZ about Jordyn and Tristan’s cheating scandal. Kim told friend Jonathan Cheban about it, saying, “I wrote Larsa this morning. … ‘It’s looking super f–king lame of you answering questions like this… It makes it look like everyone around us wants a little extra shine after [Khloé’s] family getting torn apart.”

Later, upon learning that Jordyn planned to appear on Red Table Talk, Khloé was inconsolably upset. She hopped on the phone and demanded to speak with her mom, Kris Jenner. After Khloé asked, “Who the f–k does this bitch think she is,” Kris explained that Jada had texted her to give her a heads-up. Kris continued, “She texted me when she landed last night. … I said, ‘Uh, I don’t know about that.’” Khloé was upset with Kris and called her out saying, “Don’t back down because these people have no f–king loyalty to you.” Khloé then explained that she always has Kris’ back but that she doesn’t feel that it’s reciprocated. Khloé then added, “You never called me to check on me until I told you!” Kris defended her way of handling the situation saying, “Kylie called me —” but Khloé cut her off, saying, “My family was ruined, what don’t you get?”

Later, Kylie seemed shaken by Jordyn’s choice to appear on a talk show before actually apologizing to Khloé about the entire situation. Kylie, dressed in all black, said somberly, “I don’t have answers for everybody. … All my concerns are for Khloé.” Still angry, Khloé implied that Jordyn felt she could hook up with Tristan because “she was too f–king comfortable.” She added, “Sometimes you just gotta let a b-tch know and remind them who the f–k you are.”

The episode then followed Khloé’s tweet storm, blowback and eventual apology after she posted on Twitter saying, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

She admitted, “I never should have tweeted. … Jordyn made a point to say in her interviews, ‘I’m not the reason why they broke up.’ … You’re not the sole reason, of course not, but regardless, she and Tristan violated me.”

The episode concluded with Khloé apologizing to Kris for her outburst. “I understand you were trying to make Kylie happy,” she told her mom. “Instead of trying to make everyone happy, you’re then hurting your other daughter.” Khloé referred to Kris’ attempt to appease Kylie’s feelings amid Khloé’s crisis as a “lose-lose situation.”

