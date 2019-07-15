Amanda Ensing had been keeping up with the Kardashians long before she accused Kylie Jenner of copying one of her Instagram photos.

The 26-year-old social media influencer made headlines on Monday, July 15, after she insinuated that Jenner, 21, stole her idea for a picture.

The drama began a day earlier when the Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared an image of herself wearing nothing but a floppy beach hat while celebrating the launch of her Kylie Skin brand in Turks and Caicos with friends.

“Vacation mode,” Jenner wrote alongside the photo, in which she strategically covered her private parts by crossing her legs and placing her arms over her breasts.

Ensing, meanwhile, posted a photo doing a same pose in an oversized beach hat during a trip to Mexico nearly a month earlier.

“She is the perfect example of grace because she is a butterfly with bullet holes in her wings that never regretted learning to fly,” Ensing wrote alongside the naked pic.

Ensing pointed out the similarities between the photos by leaving a comment on Jenner’s post.

“This photo looks awfully familiar 😅,” she wrote.

Jenner quickly fired back with the help of her sister Kim Kardashian.

“From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest,” the makeup mogul responded.

Ensing has yet to publicly reply to Jenner’s clapback. She did, however, share a cryptic quote amid the drama.

“Sometimes, the little things in life are more than enough 🌻,” she captioned a photo in a field of flowers on Monday, asking her followers to “comment one thing you’re grateful for.”

