Kylie Jenner’s nude photo continues to make fans — and haters — do a double take. The makeup mogul clapped back at social media influencer Amanda Ensing after she accused Jenner of stealing the idea for the picture.

The 21-year-old reality star shared a photo of herself wearing nothing but a floppy beach hat on vacation with friends in Turks and Caicos on Sunday, July 14. In the sexy snap, Jenner covered her private parts by crossing her legs and strategically placing her arms over her chest.

“Vacation mode,” Jenner captioned the photo from her Kylie Skin brand celebration via Instagram.

Ensing, for her part, posted a similar naked photo in an oversized beach hat while in Mexico on June 17. The Youtuber, who has 1.4 million followers, insinuated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star copied her by leaving a comment on the post.

“This photo looks awfully familiar 😅,” Ensing wrote.

Jenner fired back with a quote attributed to her sister Kim Kardashian: “From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also fired back at a troll who criticized her feet in the pic.

“Did anyone else notice how long her toes are?” the user wrote, to which Jenner responded, “Leave my toes alone.”

Jenner wasn’t the only one of her friends stripping down during the tropical getaway. The Life of Kylie alum’s pal — and Scott Disick’s girlfriend — Sofia Richie ditched her bikini top for a beachfront photo shoot on Sunday.

“Another, because why not,” the 20-year-old model wrote alongside a photo of herself laying in the ocean wearing nothing but pink bathing suit bottoms.

Jenner supported Richie’s post by commenting, “Ummmmm hellooooooo!”

Ensing has yet to publicly respond to Jenner.

