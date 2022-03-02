Queen of the selfie. Kim Kardashian has been snapping selfies since she was a child and she hasn’t slowed down in the decades since.

“[I took] my first selfie in 1984,” the Selfish author told ABC News in March 2015 while promoting her book of selfies. “For a decade, I’ve carried a big digital camera, and I think it’s just fascinating to see the process of what types of photos evolve. Mine started off on digital cameras, then they went to a BlackBerry and then a smartphone. There’s just such an evolution of the selfie.”

While her enthusiasm for the art form seemed to wane in June 2018 when she infamously told ITV’s This Morning that she doesn’t “take selfies anymore,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum never stopped sharing her life on social media. In fact, when she had a wrist injury a few months later, she recruited a KUWTK crew member to become her “selfie assistant.”

“My hand hurts, I forgot my brace,” Kardashian explained during a September 2018 episode of the reality show. “So I’m having [her] take my pics so I can rest my hands.”

Despite her lifelong love of taking selfies, the SKIMS founder has thought about toning down the amount of scantily-clad photos she’s posted online. “I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time,” Kardashian told New York Magazine in November 2019. “And I definitely contributed to that. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off.”

Kardashian shares four children with estranged husband Kanye West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian added that she worried about the reaction she’d receive for posting racy photos while fighting for criminal justice reform. “I also did think, like, ‘OK, I’m here in the White House,’ and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie,” she said at the time. “And I was thinking, ‘I hope they don’t see this. I have to go back there next week.'”

Ultimately, the KKW Beauty CEO decided that she wants to be herself, NSFW selfies and all. “There’s something freeing about being like, ‘F–k it, I’m 40. I’m in the best shape of my life.’ And [I can] post a [pic of myself in a] bikini studying if I want to,” Kardashian told Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion special in January 2021. “There’s something empowering about that.”

