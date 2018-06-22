End of an era? Kim Kardashian is turning over a new leaf and bidding adieu to her selfie-snapping days.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, made the surprising announcement during an interview with ITV’s This Morning at her KKW Beauty pop-up shop on Tuesday, June 19.

Things got awkward after a producer on the show asked the E! personality to take a selfie. “You know, I don’t take selfies anymore, I don’t really like them that much,” she revealed, later explaining the reason behind her change of heart. “It’s not all about, like, sitting there taking selfies. I just would like to live in real time a little bit more. I don’t mind pictures, but I’m just not on my phone the way that I used to be.”

Despite her revelation, Kardashian posted a racy mirror selfie on her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 21. The makeup mogul posed in her underwear and showed off her curves as she took a break while packing.

The news comes two years after Kardashian published a coffee table photo book titled Selfish, which features some of her most memorable selfies and the stories behind them. Since releasing the page-turner, Kardashian has shared many tips with fans on how to perfect a picture.

“There’s nothing worse than a really bad selfie angle,” she told E! News in August 2016. “I would say chin down [is my best angle], and I like a side profile sometimes instead of a straight-on shot. I do a little head tilt to the side … You need good lighting. Obviously.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!