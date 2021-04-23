Kim Kardashian would never be caught dead in low viscosity rayon — oh no. Instead, the future lawyer got dressed up in designer duds for her law school study session, and the Elle Woods vibes of it all is just too much for Us to handle!

The 40-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 22, to show off her work-from-home set up. While many students hit dingy old libraries in old sweatpants, Kardashian effectively proved that she studies in style — and sunshine!

“Studying in the Sun ☀️ 📚⚖️,” she captioned the post, which was taken in a backyard oasis complete with palm trees. In the series of pictures, Kardashian appears to be hard at work, learning the ins and outs of contracts, torts and such.

While there’s lots papers, some notecards and even a book to examine, Stylish could only focus on her outfit. Seemingly straight out of a scene from Legally Blonde, Kardashian is truly the best dressed future lawyer.

She wore an itty-bitty gold string bikini, wide-frame sunglasses and a patterned gold, red and navy durag. She even gave a subtle shoutout to Kanye West, sporting a pair of gray and cream Yeezy Foam Runners.

The entire of vibe of this photo series sent Kardashian’s 215 million Instagram followers into an all out tizzy, with the post attracting more than 4 million likes in under 24 hours.

A handful of the multi-hyphenate stars’ famous friends jumped into the comments section. Jonathan Cheban (aka Food God) jokingly inquired, “What law school is this??? Asking for a friend? LOL.”

Kasey Musgraves also said what everyone else was thinking, writing, “Elle Woods wishes.” Chantel Jeffries piped in with, “Big Libra energy.”

While many dropped in the “Kim Is My Lawyer” line from Scott Disick’s Talentless drop, others were quick to point out that Kardashian’s set up is far from the realities of regular law school.

“Kim’s law degree looks very different to me crying in the library at 2am,” on student writes. Another sassily chimes in with: “This is what I wear when I study too.”

Even though there will always be haters, Kardashian seems to be working hard to add yet another accolade to her resume. Not only has the mother of four been the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians for 20 seasons, she has also founded KKW Beauty and Skims.

Kardashian shared her decision to pursue a law career, like her late father Robert Kardashian, a few years back. “Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly,” she captioned her April 2019 Instagram post.

