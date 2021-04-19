Rewind! Every time a Kardashian or Jenner celebrates another year around the sun, Stylish can expect a slew of throwback photos filled with iconic fashion moments from years past. And Sunday, April 18, which happened to be Kourtney Kardashian’s 42nd birthday, was no exception.

Some of our favorite and most nostalgic pictures popped up on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories. She started off her birthday tribute with a sweet little message: “Happy birthday @kourtneykardash!!! Love finding some good throwbacks of us. I couldn’t be more thankful for our memories together. I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate your birthday!”

The accompanying photo featured a tanned Kardashian clan, all rocking midriff-baring tank tops and beaded necklaces, which have somehow made their way back in style.

After clicking through Kim’s post a bit more though, it became clear the best was yet to come. Buried in the series of images was an amazing bikini picture that proved the Kardashian’s have been snapping sexy photos in skimpy bathing suits long before the age of Instagram.

In the image, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé have hair so high it could touch the heavens. Kourt and KoKo are sporting one-pieces with all kinds of funky cut outs and Kim, who stands front and center, has on an itty-bitty bikini and tan sarong.

The birthday tribute didn’t stop there though. The Skims founder also took to Instagram to share a handful of photos with her sister, including one that appears an interesting skin-tightening beauty treatment.

“Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash! The person on this planet I’ve known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL … There’s NO ONE like you,” she captioned the post.

Kim wasn’t the only person to show her love for the Poosh founder on her big day. Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker also got in on the action.

I F—KING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash,” the Blink-182 drummer captioned a PDA-filled Instagram post.

Perhaps the most notable picture out of the bunch was one where the mother of three sucked her boyfriend’s thumb before breaking out into laughter.

Ex-boyfriend Scott Disick also posted a birthday tribute for Kourt, with whom he shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. “Happy birthday 2 the best mom a child could ask for and some more,” the Talentless founder captioned his Instagram Stories.