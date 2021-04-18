See Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Style Moments Since the Start of ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian may be known for her quippy one liners and Poosh wellness tips, but here at Stylish we would like to take a moment to recognize the 42-year-old’s fabulous fashion.

Because contrary to Kim Kardashian’s belief, Kourtney is, in fact, one of the most interesting reality stars to look at! She’s typically rocking an itty-bitty bikini or a Talentless sweatsuit (shoutout Scott Disick), but the mom of three has proved that her street style rivals her red carpet looks.

If we rewind the clock to the early aughts of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the days of Dash dolls, Kourtney served up tons of boho looks, gladiator sandals and even a bit of tie dye. She didn’t stray away from color either — playing with pops of pink and jewel tones.

But after years on the small screen, some break ups and make ups and having children Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, the reality star has switched up her signature style.

Sure, she still sticks to her neutral tones and simple black gowns on the red carpet. But, Kourtney has also started to experiment with latex and leather, trendy silhouettes and the occasional sparkle.

One of her most iconic looks, which she wore to the E! People’s Choice Awards in 2018, was a bedazzled Naeem Khan glitzy suit, which she paired with a Bottega Venetta handbag and Anito Ko jewels.

This subtle switch from hodgepodge to high fashion is in part due to a change in stylists. Back in 2017, Kourtney started working with Dani Michelle, who’s been determined to dress her client in clothing that “feels cool and chic.”

“We always have so much fun at our fittings. She [Kourtney] knows what she likes, so we make looks that are authentic to her, while always pushing it some more,” Michelle told Fashionista in 2017.

The stylist, who also dresses Erika Jayne and Marren Morris, previously told Glamour that Kourtney’s style can be defined as “one-of-a-kind, minimal, with something interesting and cool about it.” Well Michelle, we couldn’t agree more!

Kourtney has had quite the style evolution over the years, so we’re taking the opportunity (on her 42nd birthday no less!) to take a trip down memory lane.

So before you say, “ABCDEFG I have to go,” we encourage you to keep scrolling, because you’re going to want to see all of Kourt’s best fashion looks since she first stepped into the spotlight in 2007.