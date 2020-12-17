It’s a winter wonderland! It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters slay in sexy swim styles, but what you might not know is how hot their winter wardrobe is — and we’re here to prove it.

Just this December, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars took a trip to Lake Tahoe where they could truly embrace their fierce cold-weather style. For instance, Kim Kardashian matched her sneakers to a cropped blue puffer coat, which she wore with jeans. Meanwhile, Kourtney posed in front of a snowy landscape wearing a brown latex coat with furry details. “I am the view,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Though there are many standout ensembles to pull from over the years, a favorite has to be Kim’s head-to-toe snakeskin look from December 2019. While heading into Swan Restaurant in Miami during Art Basel, the KKW Beauty founder packed on the snakeskin layers. Over brown snakeskin pants she wore a white snakeskin coat all while carrying a blue snakeskin bag. It sounds like it shouldn’t work, but it totally did!

Kylie Jenner also isn’t afraid to go bold. On December 10, the Lip Kit creator posted a pic of herself rocking an enormous cream puffer in front of a car to match (per usual). And just like your average sisterly relationship, Khloé took to the comments to tease Kylie over the size of her coat. “Couldn’t you afford a bigger jacket??” the Good American founder commented.

But it isn’t always about outerwear. In January, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was the epitome of cozy chic in a beige sweater dress, giving it a Kardashian-Jenner spin thanks to a Chanel fanny pack and chunky lace-up boots.

Keep scrolling to check out these and many more fashionable winter ensembles worn by the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

