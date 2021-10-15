Megan Fox’s first Boohoo collection is almost here — and it’s fitting that the line should include a special nod to her boyfriend of over a year, Machine Gun Kelly.

“I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo,” said the model in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.”

Launching Tuesday, October 19, the fall collection includes over 40 styles perfect for transitioning from day to night. There are retro-inspired padded-shoulder blazer dresses, thigh-high boots, bold-hued trousers — and so many more cool styles to choose from. The best part? Prices range from just $12 to $120.

The on-trend lineup was brought to life with the help of the The Transformers star’s fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly. For context, the pro also styles the likes of Hailey Bieber and Dixie D’Amelio, among others.

Naturally, Fox has her favorites (with a collection that extensive, it’s impossible not to). “My favorite item is going to be the Ohio jacket,” said Fox in an interview, adding that it’s “inspired by the hometown of my beloved [boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly].”

“Beyond that, I actually really liked the look I was wearing with that,” she continued. “It’s a leather high-waisted trouser and a halter crop,” she adds. “I like those pieces separately on their own, and then also with the jacket. That’s probably my favorite look.”

Keep scrolling for a look at the Ohio jacket, plus some more of Stylish’s favorites from the Boohoo x Megan Fox collection.