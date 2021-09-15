Sexy style! Since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started “officially dating” in June 2020, they’ve made it clear that fashion is at the forefront of their relationship.

From color-coordinated ensembles and matching manicures to racy silhouettes and red carpet PDA, the 35-year-old actress and 31-year-old musician have established quite the iconic couple style.

While Fox certainly has her own taste (think: sheer dresses, micro minis and plunging necklaces), she has admitted that Kelly likes to take the lead when it comes to their date night outfits.

When asked about how she picks out her look for a night out on the town, she told the New York Post: “That depends on what he’s wearing and he’s always wearing something insane, so I’m heavily influenced by whatever he pulls out of his closet.”

The same holds true for their red carpet looks — well, most of the time anyways.

At the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May for example, Fox’s Barbie-esque Mach and Mach jumpsuit was the perfect complement to Kelly’s pale pink butterfly brooch and Smith and Cult manicure.

But when the 2021 VMAs rolled around later this year, the “Bloody Valentine” singer let his other half take charge. “It’s [normally] 50, 50,” Kelly said in a red carpet interview about his coordinated style with his girlfriend. “She took the lead [on this one] and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night and she’s beautiful.”

For the evening, Fox stunned in a barely-there Mugler gown that let her silver sequin bra and thong peek through. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo platforms. Kelly, for his part, made quite the statement in a glitzy red Dolce and Gabbana suit. He also added pearl accents along his cheek bone and nose.

This isn’t the first time that Kelly has experimented with his beauty look — he serves up just as many show-stopping glam moments as his girlfriend.

For the 2021 Billboard Awards for example, he painted his tongue black, sticking it out for multiple red carpet photo ops. The singer, who is launching a unisex nail polish line dubbed UN/DN, also rocked a black and white checkered manicure to the event. Fox, for her part, served as his color-complement with a simple black and white French manicure and black Mugler dress.

To check out these fabulous fashion moments and more of the couples scandalous and sexy style, keep scrolling!