See What the Stars Wore to the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards returned on Thursday, May 27, and the red carpet fashion was off the charts!

The star-studded even not only brought out the biggest names in music (read: Ariana Grande, Elton John and Bruno Mars) — it also brought out some seriously amazing style moments.

As Hollywood’s hottest singers and performers made their way to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, it quickly became clear that the night was going to be filled with loads of playful jumpsuits, striking suits and the occasional dash of elegance.

Doja Cat was certainly a statement-maker, stunning in a gorgeous sheer green gown from Brandon Maxwell, which she accessorized with D’Accori heels and Rosark jewelry.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s coordinating couple style was absolutely mind-blowing as per usual. She slipped into a satin pink jumpsuit from Mach and Mach, while he rocked pink detailing on his suit jacket.

Stylish also has to shout out H.E.R., who’s Alexandre Vauthier sequin number, which included an Elton John graphic t-shirt, was the ultimate tribute to a music icon.

From Charlie D’Amelio’s sweet Carolina Herrera heart-print dress to LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells sweats, keep scrolling to see all the fashion from the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.