The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards are just days away, and we can’t wait to see what the stars will be wearing. Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled are hosting this year’s festivities on Sunday, March 11, from The Forum in L.A., and with performances by Camila Cabello, Cardi B and more, we can certainly count on the fashion and beauty being fierce. To whet our appetite for Sunday night, we’re taking a look back at some of the boldest dresses, sexiest pantsuits and coolest hair and makeup looks from past iHeartRadio red carpets. Keep scrolling for all our favorites!