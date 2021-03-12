Grammys

Taylor Swift’s Grammys Red Carpet Evolution: From 2008 to Now

By
See Taylor Swift’s Grammys Looks Through the Years
Taylor Swift. Picture Perfect/Shutterstock; Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock (2)
8
Calling all Swifties! The 2021 Grammys are quickly approaching, which means it’s time to reminisce about red carpets past. And given that musical icon Taylor Swift will be returning to the awards show for the first time in four years — let alone gracing Us with a performance —  there’s no better time to reflect on her Fearless (pun very much intended) fashion choices.

While Swift had Us all up in our feels for the majority of 2020 and 2021 with folk-pop albums Evermore and Folklore, she initially made her Grammys debut as country singer. In 2008 she was nominated for Best New Artist. The mega-star in the making and “Teardrops on My Guitar” singer looked sweet as can be in a strapless purple number for her first walk down the carpet.

Fast forward through the years and a total 10 Grammy Awards later, and Swift has made it very clear that she knows how to bring her A-game to an awards show.

She’s served up long curls, blunt bangs and sleek updos. She’s rocked low cut dresses, thigh-high slits and tons of glitz and glam. She’s proved she’s not afraid to go bold with bright colors, but she’s also shown an appreciation for more classic looks.

With just days to go before Swift takes the Grammys’ stage (and maybe adds some more gramophones to her collection) once again, start scrolling to check out all Swift’s styles to date.

