Pretty in pink! Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter, North, shared a sweet bonding moment amid the reality star’s drama with estranged husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, was all smiles in the trio of selfies with North she tweeted on Wednesday, February 16. The Selfish author captioned the social media upload with a heart emoji to match the mother-daughter pair’s pink heart-patterned pajamas.

The makeup mogul welcomed North with West, 44, in June 2013, and the estranged couple also share son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2.

The Grammy winner has been making headlines all month for his repeated bashing of Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, via Instagram. The KKW Beauty creator began dating the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum in October 2021, three months ahead of the rapper’s now-finished romance with Julia Fox.

After telling his Instagram followers that Davidson is a “d–khead” who is “waiting to destroy [his] family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around [his] children,” West shared an alleged text from the comedian.

“As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” the New York native seemingly wrote. “That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

West captioned the screenshot, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Davidson is “not afraid” of the Yeezy designer but still “staying far away,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 14, noting that the King of Staten Island star is “taking the mature route” and “doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama.”

Another insider told Us how “secure” he and Kardashian feel in their relationship. “[They] aren’t going to let snide comments affect what they have,” the source said on Tuesday, February 15. “She’s leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase. Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention. She’s said what she needed to say.”

Kardashian addressed her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” earlier this month, writing, “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The California native also allegedly sent the “Stronger” rapper text messages he shared via Instagram, telling the record producer that he is “creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete.”

