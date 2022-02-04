Clapping back! Kanye West bashed Kim Kardashian for letting their 8-year-old daughter, North, use TikTok on Friday, February 4 — and the makeup mogul is not having it.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, wrote on her Instagram Story. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The former reality star went on to write that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive coparenting relationship” with the rapper, 44, when they split in February 2021.

“It is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” the Selfish author concluded. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The social media upload came hours after the Grammy winner posted a screenshot of one of North’s TikTok videos via Instagram, writing, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

The songwriter, who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, appeared to slam his ex-wife’s previous marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries in the caption.

Kardashian and her eldest child have shared a joint TikTok account since last year, and the Yeezy designer first objected to the idea in January.

“My children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” the record producer said during a Hollywood Unlocked interview.

The “Stronger” rapper went public with his relationship with actress Julia Fox that same month. The KKW Beauty creator, for her part, has moved on with comedian Pete Davidson.

Last month, West slammed Kardashian for allegedly not giving him the address for their youngest daughter’s 4th birthday party. After his Instagram Live made headlines, the Georgia native told his Instagram followers that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner did help him get to the bash.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” West gushed at the time. “Everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

The American Music Award winner previously said on “Drink Champs” that he and the Skims creator are “not even divorced,” claiming that he has “never seen” divorce papers.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.