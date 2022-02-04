Disciplinarian dad. Kanye West is not a fan of his and Kim Kardashian‘s 8-year-old daughter North’s TikTok account.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the rapper, 44, captioned a Friday, February 4, Instagram post. The social media upload included a screenshot from one of his eldest child’s videos.

The Grammy winner seemingly poked fun at the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s previous marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries in the caption. West and the Selfish author wed in March 2014 in Italy and called it quits in February 2021 after welcoming North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

While the songwriter publicly pleaded to get the former reality star back in December 2021, West has since moved on with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. Kardashian, for her part, is dating Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson.

“Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “He’s very laid-back and understanding.”

The following month, West made headlines when he alleged that the former E! personality kept him from their youngest daughter’s 4th birthday party with cousin Stormi.

“Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now,” the “Stronger” rapper said in a January Instagram Live. “That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

West went on to tell his followers that Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again partner, Travis Scott, let him into the bash, saying, “I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

The Yeezy creator spoke to Hollywood Unlocked after the party, telling Jason Lee that his four kids “ain’t going to be on TikTok without [his] permission.”

North made a joint account with her mom last year, and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason warned his cousin against saying too much on screen.

“People are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” the 12-year-old wrote in a text to Kim, which she shared via Instagram in December 2021. “Just in case for safety.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.