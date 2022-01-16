He made it! After previous claims that estranged wife Kim Kardashian had not invited Kanye West to their daughter Chicago’s doll-themed birthday party, he ended up making a surprise appearance thanks to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s assistance.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” the Yeezy designer, 44, said in a Saturday, January 15, Instagram video, per Hollywood Unlocked. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

West, while smiling in his car, continued in his video message: “I just saw everybody. It was, you know, Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble, Kris’ boyfriend] and Kylie. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security, you know, stopped me, once again when I got there. It’s just a matter of just having a conversation, open dialogue and it was just, everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

The Illinois native went on to note that his children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, whom he shares with Kardashian, 41 — were his “main focus.”

West previously made headlines hours earlier after claiming that the Skims mogul had not invited him to Chicago’s 4th birthday party nor let him know its location.

“Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” he alleged during an earlier Instagram Live from his car. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. … I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], he asked Khloé [and] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

The Selfish author — who previously filed for divorce from West in February 2021 — was caught off guard by his recent claims.

“There were always two parties planned for Chicago, which was Kanye’s idea. He was scheduled to celebrate with her at 4pm today,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday. “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location.”

West eventually made it to the party after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Atiana De La Hoya — Travis Barker’s stepdaughter — shared Instagram Story footage from the Barbie and L.O.L. Surprise!-themed celebrations, in which the rapper appeared to be chatting with the Safely founder, 66, in front of a pink inflatable trampoline.