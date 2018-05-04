Not holding back. Kanye West rapped about his opioid addiction on a verse of Travis Scott’s new song, “Watch,” which was released on Friday, May 4.

“Wanna know how pain feels? I got off my main pills / Bet my wifey stay close, she know I’m on my Bezos,” West raps in Scott’s first track since he welcomed daughter Stormi with West’s sister-in-law Kylie Jenner. “Opioid addiction, pharmacy’s the real trap / Sometimes I feel trapped, Jordan with no Phil Jack.”

During West’s explosive interview with TMZ earlier this week, the Yeezy designer, 40, revealed that he got addicted to opioids after he had liposuction. The Grammy winner compared his body image struggles to his brother-in-law Rob Kardashian, who left West’s May 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian because he was insecure about his appearance.

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for ya’ll,” West told TMZ on May 1. “I got liposuction cause I didn’t want ya’ll to call me fat like you called Rob at the wedding and fly home before me and Kim got married … I didn’t want ya’ll to call me fat so I got liposuction.”

“I was drugged the f—k out, bro. I was drugged out,” he added. “I was on opioids. Two days after I got off of opioids and I was addicted to opioids.”

In addition to his drug confession, West has recently made headlines for his political views and controversial comments, including calling slavery a “choice,” which received major backlash from other celebrities. Kris Jenner opened up about her son-in-law’s behavior during a Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” Jenner, 62, said. “And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and … I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up.”

