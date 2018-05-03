The stars are not staying silent following Kanye West’s controversial comments about slavery being “a choice.”

Celebrities including Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg have used their platforms to weigh in on West’s remarks, which have sparked major outrage.

The Yeezy designer made headlines on Tuesday, May 1, after appearing on TMZ Live to discuss his stance on many issues.

“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said. “Like, that was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the world ‘prison’ because slavery is too direct to the idea of blacks. Like Holocaust is Jews, slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race, whites and blacks being one race. The human race.”

The Grammy winner took to Twitter later on Tuesday to clarify his comments. “To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” he wrote. “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”

Scroll down to find out which celebrities have voiced their opinions on West’s comments.