Ellen DeGeneres Asks Kris Jenner ‘What’s Going On’ With Kanye West: Watch

Ellen DeGeneres had two questions for Kris Jenner when she dropped by her daytime talk show — and they both involved Kanye West.

“We’re going to get this out of the way. There is so much going on right now,” the comedian said during the episode, which airs on Friday, May 4. “Two questions: What’s going on and is he okay? Those are my questions.”

West, of course, has been making headlines as of late for some of his recent tweets and political views. Earlier this week, he received backlash for suggesting that slavery was a “choice” during a live TMZ interview.

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” Jenner, 62, said. “And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and… I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up.”

She and DeGeneres quipped together: “…with the Kardashians.”

West, 40, also recently gave a shout-out to President Donald Trump and supported him by stepping out in a “Make America Great Again” hat. A source told Us Weekly that Kim Kardashian “isn’t mad” about the Trump tweets, but she is “worried” that others will think she shares the same views as her husband.

Jenner joked about her famous family to DeGeneres on Friday. “People have often said to me, ‘Do you guys have scripts? What are you doing? What are you going to say?’” she said. “And I go, ‘What am I going to say?’ I wake up and I need a vodka. You know it’s like, I can’t keep up.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!