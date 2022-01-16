UPDATE: 8 p.m. ET — A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kim Kardashian was caught completely off guard by her estranged husband’s claims. “There were always two parties planned for Chicago, which was Kanye’s idea. He was scheduled to celebrate with her at 4pm today,” the insider explains. “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the location. He’s at the birthday party.”

UPDATE: 6 p.m. ET — Kanye West seemingly made an appearance at Chicago’s birthday party. Atiana De La Hoya, Travis Barker‘s daughter, shared a video that appeared to briefly show West at the outdoor get-together speaking to Kris Jenner.

Original story: Defending himself. While Kim Kardashian celebrated daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday with her family, her estranged husband, Kanye West, has claimed he was unable to attend.

“Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” the Yeezy designer, 44, claimed during a Saturday, January 15, Instagram Live from his car, per TMZ. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year.”

He continued: “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not finna let this happen. … Chicago, Happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

The Illinois native added that he was banned from the family’s festivities after trying to communicate with the Selfish author, 41.

“I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], he asked Khloé [and] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now,” West alleged in his social media message. “That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

The “Heartless” rapper went on to explain that he “was supposed” to be in Miami, where he was set to record his upcoming album but shifted his schedule to be able to take his kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, and Psalm, 2, whom he shares with the Skims mogul — to their schools and be “there for them” in their daily lives.

While the KKW Beauty entrepreneur has not addressed her estranged husband’s new claims, she shared a sweet birthday tribute for their daughter hours earlier on Saturday.

“My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin. You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote via Instagram. “I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!

Amid the musician’s allegations, Chicago celebrated her party with her mom’s side of the family, according to footage posted by the 37-year-old Good American cofounder. Per Khloé’s Instagram Story, the 4-year-old had a joint LOL Surprise and Barbie-themed birthday party with Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi. The party also had face-painting and slime-making activities for the cousins, which Khloé’s 3-year-old daughter, True, also enjoyed.

“The birthday girl,” the former Revenge Body host gushed in her Saturday Story, alongside video of Chicago wearing an all-pink outfit. “Hi, happy birthday!”

Since Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, West has tried to coparent their four kids, even buying the house next door to his estranged wife.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule,” he told Jason Lee in a Friday, January 14, teaser for an upcoming episode of Hollywood Unlocked. “That’s why I even got the house. When my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most-dangerous city in the world to be next to me. There’s nothing with my career, whether it’s rap [or designing], none of that is going to keep me from my children.”

The “Off the Grid” musician continued at the time: “Don’t play with me and don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security going to get between me and my children.”

